Universal Display Corporation partners with LG Chem

Universal Display Corporation and LG Chem, have entered into a strategic OLED host partnership. Expanding on its decade-long partnership, Universal Display (UDC) and LG Chem will work together to develop and commercialize red, green and yellow OLED host materials.

LG Chem will be a local manufacturer of these host materials for specific customers in Korea. The companies have agreed not to disclose any Ffnancial terms of the partnership agreement. “We expect synergy to be so great that two companies with the best technology in each field work together. We will produce emitting layer that has greatly improved high ‘Wide Color Gamut’ performance in line with the expansion of the OLED market and timely supply to customers,” says Yu Jiyung, President of Advanced Materials Company of LG Chem, in a press release. “We are pleased to broaden and bolster our long-term partnership with LG Chem,” adds Steven V. Abramson, Universal Display's President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the adoption of OLEDs continues to widen across the consumer electronics landscape, product roadmaps and OEM specifications are rapidly changing. We believe that this host collaboration will deliver customer value and further serve and support the Korean OLED ecosystem with high-performing, energy-efficient, cost-effective phosphorescent OLED emissive systems for bright, brilliant, beautiful OLED displays.