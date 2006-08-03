Anglia to add 10% more staff as<br>sales continue to grow strongly

Anglia is looking to recruit a further 25 staff to boost its workforce by 10%. Some of the new positions are field-based, while others will be located at the Company's headquarters in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The new positions comprise: a divisional marketing manager for connectors (to cover the newly acquired Bulgin and Hirose franchises); five account managers; seven new field applications engineers; and 12 internal sales and marketing personnel.



Anglia's CEO Steve Rawlins commented, “The new positions are very tangible evidence of Anglia's recent success. Over the past year our sales have increased by more than 20%, and we have signed five new semiconductor franchises in addition to several new passive and emech principals. Our 'balanced distribution' philosophy has proved very popular with our customers, and we are now actively looking for the right people to help us continue to build on this.”



Over the past year Anglia has re-aligned its business model to the new balanced structure, allowing it to fulfil almost all the requirements of a customer's bill of materials by offering complementary rather than competing products. It has signed five new semiconductor franchises – Lattice Semiconductor, Power Integrations, IDT, Diodes Inc. and Microchip. At the same time it has grown and developed its technical team to offer design support to customers across its entire product range, and has also launched a new design consultancy, Anglia Designs, under the Anglia Group umbrella.