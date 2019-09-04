© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales decrease 15.5% YoY in July

Global sales increase slightly on a month-to-month basis, but all regional markets down compared to last year

Worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 33.4 billion in July 2019, 1.7% more than the June 2019 total of USD 32.8 billion, but 15.5% less than the July 2018 total of USD 39.5 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). "While global semiconductor sales in July were once again down on a year-to-year basis, month-to-month sales were up slightly," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. "Month-to-month sales increased modestly across most regional markets in July, with Asia Pacific and the Americas posting the largest gains, although sales into the Americas remained down on a year-to-year basis." Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in Asia Pacific/All Other (3.1%), the Americas (2.5%), China (1.1%), and Japan (0.7%), but decreased in Europe (-0.5%). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-8.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-11.0%), Japan (-12.0%), China (-14.1%), and the Americas (-27.8%).