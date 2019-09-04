© Nano Dimension

Another US defence company buys Nano Dimension’s DragonFly system

Nano Dimension Ltd., says that one of the one of the top ten largest U.S.-based global defense providers has bought a DragonFly system for additive manufacturing of electronics.

The sale marks yet another purchase of a Nano Dimension additive manufacturing system in the U.S. defense sector, and is an important milestone in the company’s penetration of the global defense market. With Nano Dimension’s DragonFly system, defense organisations can lessen the risk of IP theft and effectively streamline productivity by bringing additive manufacturing in-house. This can significantly keep costs down while increasing the speed of R&D and reducing lead times.