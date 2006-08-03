Infineon, Freescale, Agere terminate StarCore

Infineon, Freescale and Agere have decided to discontinue its StarCore cooperation and split the assets between the owners.

The idea with Starcore was to develop the next generation DSP core technology and software tools that could compete with Texas Intruments. But there were too few interested in Starcore, so on August the 15 the company will shut down, Forward Concepts reports.



The assets will be split between the owners. According to resources Starcore will continued to live in some kind of form, analyst company Forward Concepts reports.



StarCore LLC was formed in June of 2002 and opened its doors for business on October 1, 2002, as a stand-alone venture.



StarCore's heritage reaches back to 1998 when the StarCore Technology Center (SCTC) was formed as an alliance between Motorola Semiconductor (now Freescale Semiconductor) and Agere Systems.



In 2002, Motorola Semiconductor (now Freescale Semiconductor) and Agere Systems teamed up with Infineon Technologies AG to establish the new StarCore, which was chartered to evolve the StarCore technology and license it in the open market.