Elmatica approved as a member of SOFF
The Norwegian PCB broker has been approved as a member of the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF).
SOFF:s main goal is to promote the common interests of the security and defence industry in order to achieve the best possible preconditions for future business “The Swedish Security and Defense Industry Association are pleased to welcome Elmatica as a new member,” SOFF Secretary-General, Robert Limmergård states in a press release. “Elmatica has a long experience in the industry, working with many defense companies delivering printed circuits, there I believe they will be able to bring valuable experience to the association.” Elmatica is already compliant with ITAR, DFARS, OGEL, BAFA, and MIL specification and an approved weapon exporter from the Norwegian Government, so the defence sector is nothing new for the company. “We are honored to be approved as a member of SOFF, and look forward to continuing our focus on compliance and regulations on PCB level. Compliance management in the defense industry can be the defining factor between financial success and costly mistakes", says Elmatica CEO, Didrik Bech.
