© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | August 30, 2019
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited
Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm A2E, which specializes in single-source solutions in the oil and gas, defense and security, smart energy, medical, and life science industries.
In a company press release, A2E Limited Managing Director David Ross said that the acquisition “will help serve our clients with expanded team of experts, capabilities, resources and locations globally. We are very optimistic about our affiliation with Pivot and its effect for our clients and our employees.” By adding A2E Limited, Pivot offers more than 100 product design engineers, and an overall global organization of over 650 associates, with facilities throughout the US, UK, and Asia. Pivot President and CEO Mark Dohnalek describes the acquisition as a “calibrated approach to organic and acquired competencies and capacity, expertise and assets” that ultimately “help customers meet market needs and global client needs most effectively…Over the last five years, we have an annual growth of 141%, increased our staff from 136 to 650, and have facilities in 10 locations around the world…We have also invested in SMT mirrored technology in the U.S. and Asia so that we can simultaneously manufacture products in two continents to optimize output and respond to challenges or opportunities.” Pivot International was founded in 1972 in Lenexa, Kansas.
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employess Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...
Cicor invest in new laser processing system MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently...
REDCOM EMS completes AS9100D:2016 aerospace certification REDCOM EMS, a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, says that the company has achieved...
Phillips-Medisize to add 500 jobs Med-tech manufacturer Phillips-Medisize has announced the creation of 500 jobs, in...
Isola: Remaining in AZ with new combined HQ Isola Group has signed a lease to remain in Chandler, Arizona and consolidate and relocate its...
Ohio-based Dana acquires Nordresa Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., based in...Load more news