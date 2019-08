© DRAEXLMAIER

The DRÄXLMAIER Group came to Moldova in 2007, when it opened its first production hall in Balti. In 2011, the second factory was opened. In 2017, DRÄXLMAIER opened a product development office in Chisinau, and in 2018 the Group expanded to Cahul – and with all facilities included, the company now employs over five thousand people in Moldova. “We are proud to contribute to the consolidation of the economic centre in the region by investing in the new plant in Cahul. With this step, we can once again demonstrate our sustainable commitment to Moldova,” says Razvan-Laurentiu Stoica, the plant manager in Cahul, in a press release. “Due to the positive experience that we have had here in Moldova over the last twelve years, it has been a logical step for us to expand into the south of the country and to promote our commitment here,” says Kai Mussmann, head of Operations ES Eastern Europe. On more than 17’000 square metres, more than 500 employees are now able to produce electrical wiring for automobile manufacturers. “The number of employees will increase in the coming years. We have secured the option to expand the plant to necessity. Thus, we have the capacity to make other projects,” adds Kai Mussmann.