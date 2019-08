© MMAB Group

The COO will further improve the Strategic Sourcing, Logistics and BackOffice with the aim to develop and build the global organisation and supporting the sales team worldwide. “We proudly announce that Camilla Paradis has joined MMAB Group AB as COO, a new role within the company to ensure we have focus on our supply chain while the needs of our customers are met throughout the value chain. Camilla will form a new organization and unify the way of working towards our supply chain and with her mindset of finding Win-Win solutions and broad experience from international setups she will add a unique competence which we are very grateful of,” says Carl Lidén CEO, MMAB Group AB, in a press release. Camilla has recently worked as VP Sourcing at PanLink AB and earlier at Sony Mobile Communication were she had several management roles with worldwide footprint. “I’m very happy to join MMAB! The challenges and possibilities we have in front of us are very interesting. Together with the recent acquisition of the Teltex Brand this gives MMAB Group a unique footprint going forward. This will give us new opportunities and we can develop a roadmap for further growth with existing and new customers and with this comes new logistic setups and an expanding supply chain. For me it’s important to find win-win solution for MMAB Group AB as well as for all involved partners. I’m eager to build up the team, strategies and finding long lasting solutions and maintaining good relationships in our value chain“ adds Camilla.