© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | August 29, 2019
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin
The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as being a direct motivator for its own growth.
The Southern California-based EMS provider has expanded from 9,000 to nearly 26,000 square feet, adding and upgrading equipment and service offerings to serve local OEMs. In a recent article, CEO Jack Quinn told the Orange County Register, “Companies want to get rid of their inventory space. It’s their biggest enemy because the per-square-foot space needed to warehouse the products costs money. And there are other costs associated with personnel and the purchasing operations that are needed.” “These companies want to outsource things that are noncritical to their business,” Quinn said, referring to the electronic components Expert-EMS produces. “They are looking for a company that can build the whole thing, and that’s what we do. We build the circuit boards and create the finished product.” In the same article, VP of Business Development Darlene Quinn said Expert-EMS’ success is partially owed to its central location; 100% of its customer base in the Southern California counties of Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside. “The OEM companies that are doing research and development want a 24-hour turnaround so they can proof the product and get it into production quickly,” Quinn said. “Many of the engineers want us at arm’s distance. They want to be able to run down here if they have questions.” Expert-EMS serves a number of industries, including aerospace/defense, med-tech, and commercial.
