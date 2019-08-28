© Magna Internationa General | August 28, 2019
Magna unveils new consolidated facility
Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, which consolidates three nearby locations into a single plant.
The 230,000-square-foot facility was the result of an investment of nearly USD 50 million, bolstering Magna’s market position in vision-based driver assistance systems. According to a press release, the company plans to accelerate large-scale deployment of future technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advanced robotics and micro-LED lighting. Magna technology combines cameras with other sensors such as RADAR and LiDAR to develop the advanced driver assistance systems that allow drivers to activate adaptive cruise control, use lane-keeping assist to center the vehicle, and check blind spots to monitor adjacent travel lanes. “We provide features to improve the daily commute and add a layer of safety,” said Magna CTO Swamy Kotagiri. “With the excitement surrounding autonomous vehicles and their potential to eliminate car crashes, it can be easy to forget the path to full autonomy lies in the safety and driver assistance systems we have today.” In addition to manufacturing ADAS components, the new facility is home Magna’s advanced robotics R&D testing lab. With continued advancements in AI the company is bringing more smart factory concepts into its operations, and this new lab allows the testing and implementation of robotics that are adaptable, flexible and work in collaboration with people. Specializing in mobility technology, Magna employs 168,000 people in 28 countries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Canada.
