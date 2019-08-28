© Mycronic Magnus Elgquist

ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands

ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and personnel for its Frederick, Maryland headquarters.

According to a press release, the expansion, a response to growing demand and to complement previously acquired new equipment, includes two Mycronic MY300DX pick and place machines, as well as six new hires to support the increased capacity. ACDI Director of Operations Garret Maxson said, “After evaluating several manufacturers’ pick and place machines, we ultimately chose the MY300 line from Mycronic for its flexibility in the high-mix environment we operate in. The Mycronic machines fit seamlessly with our existing SMT lines leveraging efficiencies and feeder compatibility across the production floor. Industry 4.0 is a reality now at ACDi.” The new MY300 has a 40% smaller footprint than previous models and achieves higher speeds due to automatic job selection, rolling changeovers, and faster board transfer and tool changes. Throughput is increased significantly due to simultaneous assembly of multiple boards and the equipment is able to support 400 plus BOM line-item assemblies.