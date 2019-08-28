© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a not-to-exceed USD 1.04 billion contract for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

A recent press release said the deal provides the base-year award of a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to the companies' ERAPSCO joint venture. Production will take place at Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, Florida facility as well as Ultra’s Columbia City, Indiana facility. Ultra Electronics CEO Simon Pryce said, “I am very pleased that we have secured this important contract for Ultra and that we will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the U.S. Navy for many years ahead. This contract reflects the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare by the U.S. Navy and ERAPSCO’s strength and expertise in this area.” William Toti, CEO of Sparton ECP commented: “Hundreds of Sparton employees work tirelessly, day and night, with our Fleet Sailors always in mind. It’s Sparton’s great honor to provide both innovative technology and a stable industrial base for our undersea forces.”