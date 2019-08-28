Altus inks agreement with Inovaxe

UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, announces that it has entered into a new distribution agreement with Inovaxe, a provider of material handling solutions for electronic manufacturers around the world.

Altus will distribute Inovaxe’s entire range of products which includes hardware and software to streamline material handling and accuracy issues in the electronic manufacturing operation, particularly where SMT devices are used. “We are very pleased to have been selected as a distributor for such a well-recognised and market-leading company. Inovaxe works perfectly within our extensive range of products which includes some of the industry’s leading companies,” says Joe Booth, Altus’ Business Development and Marketing Manager, in a press release. “Inovaxe has an impressive range of material handling solutions which address inventory and management issues. The products have been specifically developed for OEM and EMS providers and include many benefits from increasing accuracy and decreasing machine set-up times to reducing load times or recognising shortages.