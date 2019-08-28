© Cicor

Cicor invest in new laser processing system

MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently introduced ESI CapStone PCB laser processing systems to Cicor

Cicor thus becomes the first European PCB company to invest in MKS’ latest-generation ESI UV laser drilling technology. The new CapStone system, placed in PCB manufacturers facility in Boudry Switzerland, leverages CapStone’s new beam positioning technology to help Cicor serve increasing customer demand for processing blind and through hole vias in flexible printed circuits (FPC). The new system’s technology enables copper opening and dielectric cleaning in a single pass, rather than the multiple passes required by other systems. The newest generation beam positioning technology also enables CapStone systems to take advantage of the high power and high repetition rate of the system’s new laser to deliver increased processing efficiency. “We’re excited to be the first to have the CapStone system in Europe,” says Christophe Sipp, Process Engineering Manager of the Cicor site in Boudry, in a press release. "In order for us to stay ahead, we need to deliver quality and quick turnaround times. Being the first to leverage CapStone’s precision and throughput will give us an advantage in a competitive market.”