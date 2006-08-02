Endicott partners with Speedline

Speedline has announced that Endicott Interconnect Technologies has chosen the MPM Accela printer for their most challenging SMT and semiconductor back-end assembly processes.



Speedline and EI are conducting beta testing on several new, advanced hardware and software options for the Accela.



In addition to this joint inspection development, EI plans to use the Accela printers to process substrates in flat carriers, as well as perform fine feature assembly inspection in their Endicott, New York facility.

