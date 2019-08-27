© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Ohio-based Dana acquires Nordresa

Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to enhance Dana’s capabilities by combining its complete portfolio of motors, inverters, chargers, gearboxes, and thermal-management products with Nordresa's proprietary battery-management system, electric powertrain controls and integration expertise to deliver complete electric powertrain systems. "Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully-integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. "Each of Dana's customers are at different points on their electrification journey and our strategy remains focused on supporting them with industry-leading technology and expertise for all vehicle architectures." The transition of the powertrain to fully electric requires changes to the propulsion system, power steering, air conditioning compressors, and other accessory systems that are specifically engineered for battery-electric solutions. The integration of these systems while customizing the battery storage and management systems enables highly efficient solutions in the marketplace. "The electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing, and Nordresa was in search of a company with a strong heritage and customer-centric culture that would further accelerate our business," said Sylvain Castonguay, president and CEO of Nordresa. "Joining Dana provides Nordresa access to a global footprint, diverse customer base, and complete portfolio of electrification capabilities that will create long-term value for our customers." Dana will continue to leverage the nearly two decades of electrification knowledge and experience of Nordresa's founders, who will serve in leadership positions at Dana. Founded in 1904, Dana Inc. employs 36,000 people in 33 countries.