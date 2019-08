© Polestar

The new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China, which has been completed on schedule, will produce vehicles for both China and global export markets with first customer deliveries expected before the end of 2019. The Polestar 1, which boasts 600 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, aims to become one of the more premium new energy vehicle to be manufactured in China, the world’s largest EV market. “Here in Chengdu we are not only manufacturing a premium hybrid-electric performance car. We have also created an inspirational manufacturing environment, a great place to work and visit. It truly reflects the Polestar brand,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar in a press release. Five hundred Polestar 1 cars are planned to be built per year in the new Chengdu facility, with a total of 1,500 planned over a three year production cycle. Construction of Polestar 1 in Chengdu will be followed by production of Polestar 2 in Luqiao, China, in early 2020. “We promised we would have our first production facility built in 2019, we promised cars would be delivered to customers this year, and we promised we would do things differently – once again we are delivering on our promises. This is a hugely proud moment for the whole team at Polestar,” Ingenlath adds.