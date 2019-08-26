© UQM Electronics Production | August 26, 2019
Danfoss expands NA footprint, capabilities
Danfoss is closing on the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of UQM Technologies Inc., a developer of alternative energy technologies including motors and inverters in the power range of up to 250 kW.
The purchase will expand Danfoss’s current product range of inverters and motor solutions up to 6 MW of power, allowing the company to grow in the on-highway bus and truck market. UQM joins the company’s portfolio of Danfoss Editron, Danfoss Drives and Danfoss Silicon Power, offering electrification solutions for the marine, off- and on-highway, and oil and gas markets, a press release said. Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing said, “Already today we have a very broad portfolio of solutions, which plays a vital role in combating climate change and air pollution. With this acquisition, our third within electrification, we have added a well-established North American presence within electrification, which nicely complements our global footprint.” UQM, headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, will join the Danfoss Power Solutions segment. Danfoss was formed in Denmark in 1933 and employs approximately 28,000 people around the world. The company marked 60 years in North America in 2018, with offices in the U.S. and Canada.
Dorigo adds Dymax oven to conformal coating line-up Dorigo announced it has installed the Dymax UVCS 2.0 Conveyer with Fusion F300...
Huawei: U.S. efforts may lower smartphone revenue by billions Huawei said on Friday the impact of U.S. trade restrictions on its business will be less than...
Jabil's New Mexico site tapped as center of excellence for 3D printing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Economic...
Danfoss expands NA footprint, capabilities Danfoss is closing on the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of UQM...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
Danfoss inks Scanfil as worldwide supplier EMS provider Scanfil announces that the company has signed a global framework with the...
IMI: 'Despite challenges we remain confident' Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) closed the first six months of 2019 with consolidated...
Volta occupies new Holland Township mfg facility Volta Power Systems has moved into a new 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Holland...
PI Ceramic pours millions into expansion PI Ceramic is adding 81,000 sq. ft. on three floors for multilayer piezo actuator and transducer...
Nordson releases 3Q FY 2019 results Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corp. has posted results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Orbit International buys assets of Q-Vio Orbit International Corp., an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, has...
Strange Parts sets out to build his own Galaxy S9+ You’ve seen him build his own iPhone using components from the electronics market in Shenzhen, China. This time Scott Allen from Strange Parts sets out to build a Samsung Galaxy S9+.
Top-15 semiconductor suppliers’ sales fall by 18% in 1H19 Sony was the only top-15 semiconductor supplier to register year-over-year growth in 1H19. IC Insights details the development.
IKEA invests heavily in the smart home going forward Back in 2012 IKEA Home smart was initiated as a project as the Swedish furniture giant was...
Blue World Technologies acquires part of fuel cell component manufacturer To strengthen their market position, Blue World Technologies has acquired 15%...
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.03...
Avnet secures Foreign-Trade Zone status in AZ Avnet has secured Foreign-Trade Zone authorization from the United...
Essence new manufacturing lines will significantly improve... IoT and security platforms provider, Essence Group, has announced the completion of its...
Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly...
Incap Estonia upgrades its production capability EMS provider Incap says that its upgrading its SMT production lines at its operations in Estonia...
StratEdge ups its packaging and assembly services StratEdge is expanding its Assembly Services Division and its facilities and capabilities for...
NEO Tech and Podimetrics form mfg partnership Podimetrics and NEO Tech have formed a manufacturing partnership to produce...
TDK Ventures invests in first portfolio company Starship Technologies TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures has made its first investment in Starship...
Top 10 DRAM module suppliers by revenue, which grew by over 40% YoY in 2018 According to the latest global DRAM module supplier rankings by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, although DRAM prices took a downturn in 2H18, ASP for the whole year came above 10% in 2017.Load more news
Related news