© Scanfil Electronics Production | August 26, 2019
Danfoss inks Scanfil as worldwide supplier
EMS provider Scanfil announces that the company has signed a global framework with the Danfoss Group.
Danfoss is an engineering company who’s solutions are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. With this annousement, Scanfil becomes a worldwide supplier to Danfoss, and the agreement aims to enable optimum trade and common benefits through a long-term co-operation. “Scanfil has during the recent years shown a strong performance and dedication to the global business with Danfoss. It is therefore a pleasure for Danfoss to add Scanfil as one of our Preferred Suppliers, which will support our long-term consolidation strategy,” says Finn Kleemeier, Global Category Manager, Danfoss Procurement, in a press release. “We have been successfully cooperating with some Danfoss segments for a long time already, and this new agreement enables us to expand our offering and deepens our cooperation with all segments of Danfoss. It is an honor to be a Preferred Supplier to Danfoss. Danfoss is a forerunner of its field, and our company strategies complement each other well. Scanfil's broad service portfolio, global footprint, and smart solutions will support Danfoss’s way to drive the sustainable transformation of tomorrow,” says Timo Sonninen, VP Sales, Scanfil.
Dorigo adds Dymax oven to conformal coating line-up Dorigo announced it has installed the Dymax UVCS 2.0 Conveyer with Fusion F300...
Huawei: U.S. efforts may lower smartphone revenue by billions Huawei said on Friday the impact of U.S. trade restrictions on its business will be less than...
Jabil's New Mexico site tapped as center of excellence for 3D printing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Economic...
Danfoss expands NA footprint, capabilities Danfoss is closing on the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of UQM...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
Danfoss inks Scanfil as worldwide supplier EMS provider Scanfil announces that the company has signed a global framework with the...
IMI: 'Despite challenges we remain confident' Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) closed the first six months of 2019 with consolidated...
Volta occupies new Holland Township mfg facility Volta Power Systems has moved into a new 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Holland...
PI Ceramic pours millions into expansion PI Ceramic is adding 81,000 sq. ft. on three floors for multilayer piezo actuator and transducer...
Nordson releases 3Q FY 2019 results Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corp. has posted results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Orbit International buys assets of Q-Vio Orbit International Corp., an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, has...
Strange Parts sets out to build his own Galaxy S9+ You’ve seen him build his own iPhone using components from the electronics market in Shenzhen, China. This time Scott Allen from Strange Parts sets out to build a Samsung Galaxy S9+.
Top-15 semiconductor suppliers’ sales fall by 18% in 1H19 Sony was the only top-15 semiconductor supplier to register year-over-year growth in 1H19. IC Insights details the development.
IKEA invests heavily in the smart home going forward Back in 2012 IKEA Home smart was initiated as a project as the Swedish furniture giant was...
Blue World Technologies acquires part of fuel cell component manufacturer To strengthen their market position, Blue World Technologies has acquired 15%...
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.03...
Avnet secures Foreign-Trade Zone status in AZ Avnet has secured Foreign-Trade Zone authorization from the United...
Essence new manufacturing lines will significantly improve... IoT and security platforms provider, Essence Group, has announced the completion of its...
Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly...
Incap Estonia upgrades its production capability EMS provider Incap says that its upgrading its SMT production lines at its operations in Estonia...
StratEdge ups its packaging and assembly services StratEdge is expanding its Assembly Services Division and its facilities and capabilities for...
NEO Tech and Podimetrics form mfg partnership Podimetrics and NEO Tech have formed a manufacturing partnership to produce...
TDK Ventures invests in first portfolio company Starship Technologies TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures has made its first investment in Starship...
Top 10 DRAM module suppliers by revenue, which grew by over 40% YoY in 2018 According to the latest global DRAM module supplier rankings by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, although DRAM prices took a downturn in 2H18, ASP for the whole year came above 10% in 2017.Load more news