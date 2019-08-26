© Scanfil

Danfoss inks Scanfil as worldwide supplier

EMS provider Scanfil announces that the company has signed a global framework with the Danfoss Group.

Danfoss is an engineering company who’s solutions are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. With this annousement, Scanfil becomes a worldwide supplier to Danfoss, and the agreement aims to enable optimum trade and common benefits through a long-term co-operation. “Scanfil has during the recent years shown a strong performance and dedication to the global business with Danfoss. It is therefore a pleasure for Danfoss to add Scanfil as one of our Preferred Suppliers, which will support our long-term consolidation strategy,” says Finn Kleemeier, Global Category Manager, Danfoss Procurement, in a press release. “We have been successfully cooperating with some Danfoss segments for a long time already, and this new agreement enables us to expand our offering and deepens our cooperation with all segments of Danfoss. It is an honor to be a Preferred Supplier to Danfoss. Danfoss is a forerunner of its field, and our company strategies complement each other well. Scanfil's broad service portfolio, global footprint, and smart solutions will support Danfoss’s way to drive the sustainable transformation of tomorrow,” says Timo Sonninen, VP Sales, Scanfil.