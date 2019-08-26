Microart Services Inc completes AS9100D certification

Markham, Ontario-based, Microart Services Inc, has achieved AS9100D certification following an independent audit by BSI.

With Revision D only recently released, Microart joins a select group to have achieved compliance to the more rigorous Revision D standard. AS9100D certification is specific to the aerospace industry and is available to companies that design, develop, produce aerospace or related products. Any company that is compliant with AS9100D has proven to its testing body that it operates under a very stringent quality management system and can readily meet the demands of international aerospace customers and regulatory bodies. Microart’s continuous focus on quality and process, along with AS9100D, reinforces the high-level of customer satisfaction that Microart continues to deliver.