© Volta Power Systems

Volta occupies new Holland Township mfg facility

Volta Power Systems has moved into a new 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Holland Township, Michigan, approximately double the size of its previous plant.

To keep up with rapid growth in its RV division, Volta will utilize 3,000 sq. ft. of the space for offices and the remainder to manufacturing, R&D and fulfillment of their advanced energy systems, according to a company press release. Co-Founder and Director of Operations Jack Johnson said, “We are excited about the move and the growth we’ve experienced. This move validates the decisions we’ve made since our founding in 2014 and shows that our technology and its diverse benefits are the future of energy storage.” An additional 15,000 sq. ft. of space is available for another tenant or future growth. Lakewood Construction built the facility, and the company has a master plan for an additional 30,000 sq. ft. if needed. The new facility features two loading docks, high-efficiency LED lighting, natural lighting throughout and electrostatic discharge-reduced static flooring designed for safe electrical manufacturing work.