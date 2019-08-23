© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

PI Ceramic pours millions into expansion

PI Ceramic is adding 81,000 sq. ft. on three floors for multilayer piezo actuator and transducer production, plus general office space, to the existing 129,000 sq. ft. structure at its headquarters in Auburn, Massachusetts.

The company is investing approximately USD 11 million into the project and expects a move-in date of mid-2020. In a company press release, Managing Director Dr. Patrick Pertsch said, "This building is an expression of our joint success here at PI Ceramic. I am excited for us to fill it with ideas, sophisticated piezoceramic products, and most of all, solutions that meet the demands of our customers.” PI Ceramic specializes in standard and customized piezo transducers for applications including medical, semiconductor, microscopy, aerospace, and robotics. PIC’s patented ceramic-insulated multilayer PZT actuators are used on the Mars Rover Curiosity after passing a 100 billion cycle stress test by JPL/NASA. PI Ceramic currently employs about 330 people, with additional locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.