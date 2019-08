We’ve seen Scotty build his own iPhone, and later upgrading said DIY iPhone with wireless charging, boosting its memory and bringing back the long lost headphone jack. But this time it’s time to leave Apple aside and step into the world of Android. As you might remember, Scott likes to make his videos as comprehensive as possible, so if you have about 20 minutes to spare, click on the video above and see how it is all done.You can find out more about Scott at Strange Parts