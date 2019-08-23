© IKEA Electronics Production | August 23, 2019
IKEA invests heavily in the smart home going forward
Back in 2012 IKEA Home smart was initiated as a project as the Swedish furniture giant was looking to incorporating digital elements and technologies into its products and solutions. Now, the company is boosting its efforts to become "smart".
Several launches within the smart home has followed since then and now IKEA has taken the strategic decision to invest even more in the home smart area by establishing IKEA Home smart as its own business unit within IKEA of Sweden. “At IKEA we want to continue to offer products for a better life at home for the many people going forward. In order to do so we need to explore products and solutions beyond conventional home furnishing,” says Björn Block, Head of the new IKEA Home smart Business Unit at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release. Now IKEA is embarking on a new journey when IKEA Home smart will be established as a Business Unit responsible for the smart home business end to end. “We have decided to invest significantly in Home Smart across IKEA to fast-forward the development. This is the biggest New Business we are establishing since the introduction of Children’s IKEA,” says Peter van der Poel, Manager IKEA Range & Supply. Since the beginning in 2012, launches within the product have included areas of wireless charging, smart lighting and just recently smart sound at home together with SONOS. Besides that IKEA has also created an own eco system and app for smart lighting first introduced as TRÅDFRI, and in June changed name to IKEA Home smart app. “By working together with all other departments within IKEA, the business unit of IKEA Home smart will drive the digital transformation of the IKEA range, improving and transforming existing businesses and developing new businesses to bring more diverse smart products to the many people. We are just getting started,” ends Björn Block, Head of the new IKEA Home smart Business Unit at IKEA of Sweden
