Blue World Technologies acquires part of fuel cell component manufacturer

To strengthen their market position, Blue World Technologies has acquired 15% of Danish Power Systems, a developer and manufacturer of MEA-technology.

The MEA (membrane electrode assembly) is one of the core components in the fuel cell stack, and with a focus on high-efficiency Blue World Technologies is going to utilise the technology of Danish Power Systems for their methanol fuel cell systems. Later this year, Blue World Technologies is starting the construction of a methanol fuel cell factory with a yearly production capacity of 50,000 units, and the close collaboration with Danish Power Systems will bring technical know-how and manufacturing experience to the partnership. “It is with great pleasure that we can announce that Blue World Technologies has taken our strong collaboration with Danish Power Systems to the next level. Utilising the MEA-technology of Danish Power Systems for our methanol fuel cell systems means that our systems are going to be based on the best technology platform on the market”, says Anders Korsgaard, CEO of Blue World Technologies, in a press release. “It is a great opportunity for us to work with such an ambitious company as Blue World Technologies that is currently working on a large-scale production setup of fuel cells. The partnership with Blue World Technologies means that we will be getting closer to the market and end-users providing us with unique knowledge that we can use to continue optimising our products”, adds Hans Aage Hjuler, CEO at Danish Power Systems.