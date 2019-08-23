© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year February 2019 $1,868.1 -22.7% March 2019 $1,825.3 -24.9% April 2019 $1,922.0 -28.5% May 2019 $2,065.2 -23.6% June 2019 (final) $2,026.1 -18.4% July 2019(prelim) $2,034.2 -14.5%

The billings figure is 0.4 percent higher than the final June 2019 level of USD 2.03 billion, and is 14.5% lower than the July 2018 billings level of USD 2.38 billion. “Total billings of North American equipment manufacturers for July were slightly up over June billings,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Demand for semiconductor equipment this year is being driven by leading-edge logic and foundry, though memory segment growth is soft due to weak market sentiment.”