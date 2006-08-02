Elektrobit lower profit

Finland based Elektrobit's net sales from January – June 2006 stood at eur 54.6 million (eur 58.1 million) and hence, in line with earlier estimates, were substantially on the same level as in 2005.

The operating profit amounted to eur 6.5 million (eur 7.2 million) therefore substantially equating to that of the corresponding period last year.



Comparisons between the figures of the second quarter of 2006 and the corresponding period in 2005:



Net sales amounted to eur 54.6 million (eur 58.1 million; a decrease of eur 3.4 million or 5.9%). The net sales of the Test and Automation Business Unit were eur 27.9 million (eur 36.3 million; a decrease of eur 8.5 million or 23.3%). The net sales of the Automotive Business Unit were eur 8.8 million (eur 5.8 million; increase of eur 3.0 million or 52.4 %) and the net sales of the Contract R&D Business Unit were eur 17.9 million (eur 15.9 million; increase of eur 2.0 million or 12.7%).



Operating profit amounted to eur 6.5 million (eur 7.2 million) and was distributed as follows: Product Business Segment eur 5.2 million (eur 6.6 million), Service Business Segment eur 0.8 million (eur 0.4 million) and other businesses eur 0.6 million (eur 0.2 million).



Cash flow from operations amounted to eur -2.9 million (eur 3.5 million).



Comparisons between the period from January to June 2006 and the figures for the corresponding period a year earlier:



Net sales amounted to eur 102.3 million (eur 102.7 million, a decrease of eur 0.4 million or 0.4%). The net sales of the Test and Automation Business Unit were eur 49.6 million (eur 59.4 million, decrease of eur 9.7 million or 16.4%), the net sales of the Automotive Business Unit were eur 17.5 million (eur 10.1 million, increase of eur 7.4 million or 72.7%) and the net sales of the Contract R&D Business Unit were eur 35.1 million (eur 33.1 million, increase of eur 2.0 million or 6.0%).



Operating profit amounted to eur 6.8 million (eur 11.7 million, decrease of eur 4.9 million or 41.6%) and was distributed as follows: Service Business Segment eur 1.0 million (eur 1.6 million, decrease of eur 0.6 million or 38.1%), Product Business Segment eur 5.7 million (eur 9.8 million, decrease of eur 4.1 million or 41.9%) and other businesses eur 0.2 million (eur 0.3 million).



Cash flow from operations amounted to eur -1.9 million (eur 6.4 million). Equity ratio was 63.0% (57.9%).

