© Incap

Incap Estonia upgrades its production capability

EMS provider Incap says that its upgrading its SMT production lines at its operations in Estonia. the company is extending a contract with SMT-Renting for the line installed in 2017 and adding a new line which will replace an existing line at its Kuressaare factory.

According to Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, the investment in the new SMT line in 2017 has had a great impact on Incap Estonia’s results. “Our increased production capacity and flexibility has allowed us to offer our customers more value while setting up our manufacturing based on the specific needs of our customers,” he says in a press release. Incap Estonia is investing EUR 2.1 million by renting the new production equipment from SMT-Renting. The upgrade for first line and the replacement of the second line will be completed by November 2019.