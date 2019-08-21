© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

NEO Tech and Podimetrics form mfg partnership

Podimetrics and NEO Tech have formed a manufacturing partnership to produce Podimetrics’ FDA-cleared SmartMat at the NEO Tech facility in Westborough, Mass.

Podimetrics, a care management company specializing in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, said the new manufacturing lines at NEO Tech will increase production capacity to meet the growing demand of the SmartMat, a technology that allows patients at risk for diabetic foot ulcers to place their feet on the cellular-connected device for just 20 seconds a day. The data is then sent to the Podimetrics care team, who triage any concerning findings. “We are thrilled to be able to scale up the production of our SmartMat right here in Massachusetts, thanks to NEO Tech’s end-to-end supply chain and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Jon Bloom, CEO of Podimetrics. “As we expand to bring our solution to more patients, we’re so proud to also contribute to the manufacturing economy in our home state.” Podimetrics hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new manufacturing line at NEO Tech that was attended by U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts Deputy Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Timothy McGourthy, State Rep. Hannah Kane, and State Rep. Danielle Gregoire. “Podimetrics is a great example of the innovative health care companies that thrive in Massachusetts -- they not only provide care management services, but they also manufacture a high-tech medical device here,” said McGovern. Podimetrics, founded in 2011, closed a USD 13.4 million Series B funding round in May, which contributed significantly to its recent growth, including a presence within the VA, where one out of every four veterans has diabetes and 80% of non-traumtic amputations are from a diabetic foot ulcer. Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, NeoTech provides engineering, manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for OEMs in various markets, including medical. The company has manufacturing and engineering locations across the U.S. and in China.