New employments at BB Electronics

Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has recently employed a new General Manager to BB Electronics in China and has also employed a Segment Manager for the Medical Part.

Keith Taylor will from 1st September 2006 start as a new General Manager for BB Electronics unit in Suzhou, China.



Keith Taylor has a background as a trained chemical engineer from UK and has for the last 8½ years lived and worked in China. For the last six years he has been employed by two American companies producing LCD displays mainly sold to cell phone manufacturers in China.



Jesper Lindhardsen has from 1 July 2006 been employed as a Segment Manager for Medical.



Jesper has for the past 9 years been employed by Swiss medical company Roche Diagnostics.

With his background and comprehensive knowledge of the medical industry, it will be Jesper's task to develop BB Electronics' sales and marketing activities within the segment. We expect considerable growth in the medical segment in the years to come.