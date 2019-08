© otnaydur dreamstime.com

As part of the newly received orders, LPKF will be supplying laser systems for the structuring of solar modules. It was also announced that follow-up orders can be expected soon. The Management Board assumes that the orders, including follow-up orders, will have a total volume of around EUR 14 million. The new orders will affect revenue in the 2020 financial year and are in line with the company's internal sales planning for 2020, a press release reads. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the orders.