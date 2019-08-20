© Foxconn Technology Group

Foxconn: Gen6 fab walls going up

Foxconn and its construction manager, Gilbane Building Co., have begun vertical construction of the company’s 993,460 square-foot Gen6 fabrication plant at the future home of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

According to a company press release, the plant, approximately the size of 17 football fields, will be North America’s first TFT-LCD Gen6 fab and the company’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S. Foundation and footings work began in June. Adam Jelen, senior vice president, Central Midwest Division for Gilbane, told the Kenosha News, “We are starting vertical construction for the advanced-display fabrication facilities. The precast wall panels being welded onto their embedded steel pads average 40 feet tall and about 65,000 pounds, or more than 32 tons.” Foxconn has awarded more than USD 175 million to date in total contract value for work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, including the most recent awards totaling USD 15 million to nine subcontractors. The company has previously forecast an operations launch by end of 2020.