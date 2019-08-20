© olivier26 dreamstime.com PCB | August 20, 2019
TTM Technologies appoints new member to its executive team
TTM Technologies announces that Catherine Gridley (Cathie) will be joining the TTM executive team on September 3rd as incoming Senior Vice President and President of the Aerospace and Defense/Specialty (A&D) Business Unit, and will formally assume the A&D leadership role on January 1st, 2020.
Cathie joins TTM most recently from Northrup Grumman Corporation where she was the Vice President and General Manager of their Advanced Defense Services Division. Prior to her time at Northrup Grumman, she held P&L leadership positions with DynCorp International, GE Aviation Systems and Goodrich. Phil Titterton, currently TTM’s Executive Vice President and President of the A&D business unit will transition to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will be assuming this responsibility on January 1st, 2020. Brian Barber, currently Executive Vice President and COO will transition to an advisory role on January 1st, 2020. “I am excited to welcome Cathie to the TTM team. Her depth and breadth of experience will be a tremendous asset to TTM’s solid position as a key supplier to the A&D electronics industry. Cathie’s hiring puts TTM in a position to further advance our engineering and manufacturing capabilities in support of our customers," says Tom Edman, CEO of TTM, in a press release.
