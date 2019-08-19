© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Edwards Vacuum consolidates Pac-Northwest operations

Edwards Vacuum has opened its new high-tech innovation and manufacturing center on an eight-acre parcel in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The 75,000-square foot facility will create 100 high-tech jobs and serve as the North American semiconductor headquarters for the vacuum and abatement solutions provider. Additionally, the new plant will consolidate and house its more than 150 employees who were dispersed among multiple Hillsboro locations. Hillsboro is in the heart of the Portland region’s Silicon Forest, a global hub for leading chipmakers employing tens of thousands of workers conducting research, development and production. “We are excited about opening our innovation center in Hillsboro,” said Scott Balaguer, GM for Edwards Vacuum's Semiconductor Division North America. “Edwards is fully committed to the Northwest Region, creating jobs and participating in the local growth, as environmentally conscious corporate stewards in the neighborhood. We anticipate continued expansion on site as we plan to design and manufacture our integrated vacuum and abatement production solutions, as well as other world-class products in our portfolio.”