© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Computacenter buys the UK ITAD business from Arrow

Last month Arrow Electronics announced that it would initiate actions to close its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business, in the United States and most other countries in which this business operates.

The company initiated the process of making its employees aware of the decision beginning on July 15, 2019. The company is also proposing to close this business in Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom and it would start the consultative process with employees' representatives, the company stated in a press release in mid July. “After careful market analysis indicating that business dynamics have changed since we entered this market, we have decided to wind down operations at our personal computer and mobility asset disposition business,” Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement. Almost a month later, on August 12, Computacenter (UK) Ltd acquired the IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) business RDC in the UK from Arrow. The motivation behind the acquisition was to protect the service for our Computacenter’s customers. “We have partnered successfully with RDC for many years, firstly under our ownership and over the last five years successfully while RDC has been owned by Arrow. We fully respect Arrow’s decision to step out of the ITAD business globally. While we have investigated working with other partners, we believe that acquiring RDC is the most straightforward way to guarantee continuity of service to our major accounts, particularly given our historic knowledge of the business,” the company stated in a press release.