© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mekoprint Mechanics hires new division director

Søren Holmboe started at his position as the new Division Director at Mekoprint Mechanics on August 15. Søren will be responsible for all the entire division with 170 employees at three factories in Denmark and Poland.

Before joining Mekoprint, Mr. Holmboe was Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at a metal machining company, Multicut A/S. In the previous ten-year period, Søren held several commercial managerial positions within the Bagger-Sørensen Group leading the development of long-term customer partnerships. Anders Kold, who for the past year has functioned as Division Director for the Mechanics division, will continue as CEO at Mekoprint while Esben Kold remains Mekoprint’s in-house technology specialist, on hand at all times to spar with colleagues in every corner of the company. “We welcome Søren Holmboe to Mekoprint Mechanics and look forward to continued positive development in the division, which provides high-quality metal development and manufacturing services to electronics and industrial enterprises through-out Northern Europe. Søren has a solid background in our industry and the right kind of candid, trustworthy and progress-orientated approach to our comprehensive portfolio of existing customers. We expect to see Søren tackle future customer partnerships in the same spirit,” says CEO Anders Kold, Mekoprint. “The Mekoprint Mechanics division offers a very broad range of competencies and applies state-of-the-art production technologies at any volume. The company has a committed workforce, which is an awesome platform on which to develop the best possible products with customers. For me personally, the whole scenario is inspiring – getting all parties to work together in the best possible way within the company and externally with customers that include new entrepreneurial ventures and established major North European companies,” says Søren Holmboe.