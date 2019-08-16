© Koh Young

Koh Young America opens new Americas HQ in Atlanta

Relocating from Arizona, the new Koh Young America facility located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia houses corporate, operations, applications, and customer support.

The expanded headquarters also includes dedicated training rooms and equipment, as well as solder paste inspection (SPI), automated optical inspection (AOI), and automated pin inspect (API) machines for customer demonstrations and evaluations. “We have been growing so incredibly fast. Our sales have nearly tripled over the past few years. Whether it is our true 3D inspection equipment or our KSMART solutions, the electronics assembly market has clearly embraced our innovative technologies. While our award-winning technologies helped fuel this growth, our support network remains the backbone of our success. Our new facility will help us continue our trajectory while providing a command center to serve our customers and the market,” says Juan Arango, Managing Director of Koh Young America in a press release. During its growth, Koh Young America has been expanding its service and support team with direct hires strategically positioned across the Americas – today, the company has nearly 50 employees.