© guido vrola dreamstime.com

JSR Micro Inc. breaks ground on Western Oregon facility

JSR Micro Inc. recently broke ground on a USD 100 million new construction project in Hillsboro, Oregon, in an effort to pump up the company’s semiconductor material manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

Operations of the plant, located just west of Portland, are slated for 2020. In a press release, JSR said it recently purchased land in Oregon with the strategic vision to partner even more closely with its customer base and to broaden its semiconductor materials portfolio in the area of advanced cleans. The new facility will have a complete manufacturing suite including QA/QC, engineering and advanced process control capabilities. The site will work in conjunction with JSR’s local R&D team to quickly address issues and provide solutions for future technology requirements. “We’re always focused on our quality, our customers and the performance of our materials,” said Mark Slezak, president of JSR Micro Inc. “State of the art integration schemes have led to significant challenges for our customer in the area of defectivity reduction, which is why JSR is committed to investing in the area of advanced cleans.” The new site will serve JSR Micro’s current needs and provide options for future strategic expansion of its digital solutions business.