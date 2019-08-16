© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 16, 2019
Toppan Photomasks and GLOBALFOUNDRIES sign multi-year supply deal
Toppan Photomasks Inc. has entered into a multi-year supply agreement to provide GLOBALFOUNDRIES with photomasks and related services currently supported by GF’s Burlington, Vermont U.S. photomask manufacturing operation.
According to a press release, the agreement calls for Toppan to acquire certain assets of GF’s Burlington photomask facility and strengthen the Advanced Mask Technology Center (AMTC) joint venture between Toppan Photomasks Inc. and GF in Dresden, Germany. The deal will serve to transition additional advanced mask manufacturing tools to the AMTC that will increase capacity and further secure its long-term future as Europe's leading mask manufacturing facility. The agreements will enable Toppan to extend the scale and capability of its Round Rock, Texas facility as well as expand its photomask operations globally and focus resources on its differentiated feature-rich solutions. No impacts to jobs at the GF Burlington facility are expected. “We are honored to be selected as GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ key photomask supplier for this next step in the company’s transformation and greatly value this opportunity to serve GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a larger capacity,” said Mike Hadsell, CEO of Toppan Photomasks Inc. “These agreements are a natural extension of our partnership, building on the strong technical and working relationships that have been forged between the two companies through our technical JDP cooperative work and through the AMTC JV in Dresden.”
Toppan Photomasks and GLOBALFOUNDRIES sign multi-year supply deal Toppan Photomasks Inc. has entered into a multi-year supply agreement to provide...
Scanfil & Sigma wins development & manufacturing contract EMS provider Scanfil has together with its partner Sigma Connectivity won a development...
Global automotive LED revenue still on the rise the global automotive market has been showing declines since 2018 amid global trade frictions...
CMA requires Tobii to divest Smartbox Tobii AB says that it will be required by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to...
Leoni to expand its production plant in Mexico Leoni says that the company is broadening its commitment to electromobility. With this new...
Revenue growth continues for Incap EMS provider Incap Group reported second quarter revenues of EUR 18.7 million...
JT Energy Systems to produce batteries at former Solarworld plant in... JT Energy Systems acquires the former Solarworld plant in Freiberg near Dresden. JT...
Luumii MicroLED JV enters mass production phase Luumii, a joint venture (JV) between Rohinni and KoJa, says that its micro and...
2Q DRAM revenue Falls by 9.1% QoQ - 3Q quotes still set to fall According to investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, quote trends for various products, including commodity DRAM, server DRAM and consumer DRAM, fell by nearly 30%, with the exception of discrete mobile DRAM/...
Quanta chooses Benchmark as manufacturing partner Quanta Dialysis Technologies, a British medical technology company developing a personal...
Heilind Electronics unveils new distribution center Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics has opened its newest distribution...
Mid-year global semi sales down 14.5% compared to 2018 worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 98.2 billion during the second...
KATEK SE expands with two acquisitions The Munich-based electronics group, KATEK SE, has acquired all shares of bebro electronic GmbH and eSystems MTG GmbH from MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Bad Urach, subject to the final review by the competition...
ABB names Björn Rosengren as CEO ABB has appointed Björn Rosengren, as Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on...
Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.
Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies...
AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last...
Valmet with new German battery test centre Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery...
Revenue down 15% YoY in 2Q for Celestica Celestica Inc. announced 2Q/2019 (ended June 30, 2019) revenue of USD 1.45 billion, at...
'Brain' for data highway satellite EDRS from RUAG Space The European Data Relay System (EDRS), dubbed the 'SpaceDataHighway', uses...
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and...
Global smartphone shipments fall - again - in 2Q/2019 The bad news for the global smartphone market is that global shipments fell in the second quarter, marking seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.
CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of...Load more news
Related news