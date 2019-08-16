© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Toppan Photomasks and GLOBALFOUNDRIES sign multi-year supply deal

Toppan Photomasks Inc. has entered into a multi-year supply agreement to provide GLOBALFOUNDRIES with photomasks and related services currently supported by GF’s Burlington, Vermont U.S. photomask manufacturing operation.

According to a press release, the agreement calls for Toppan to acquire certain assets of GF’s Burlington photomask facility and strengthen the Advanced Mask Technology Center (AMTC) joint venture between Toppan Photomasks Inc. and GF in Dresden, Germany. The deal will serve to transition additional advanced mask manufacturing tools to the AMTC that will increase capacity and further secure its long-term future as Europe's leading mask manufacturing facility. The agreements will enable Toppan to extend the scale and capability of its Round Rock, Texas facility as well as expand its photomask operations globally and focus resources on its differentiated feature-rich solutions. No impacts to jobs at the GF Burlington facility are expected. “We are honored to be selected as GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ key photomask supplier for this next step in the company’s transformation and greatly value this opportunity to serve GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a larger capacity,” said Mike Hadsell, CEO of Toppan Photomasks Inc. “These agreements are a natural extension of our partnership, building on the strong technical and working relationships that have been forged between the two companies through our technical JDP cooperative work and through the AMTC JV in Dresden.”