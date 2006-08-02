Kodak-Flextronics deal may negative for Altek

Altek has been a major supplier of digital cameras for Kodak. The company may see a considerable impact from the agreement between Kodak and Flextronics International.

Altek recently began adjusting its customer base and business structure. The company is developing its own-brand business, this is an attempt to reduce its dependence on a few customers.



Under the agreement, Kodak will divest its entire digital camera manufacturing requirements to Flextronics, including assembly, production, and testing. Flextronics will also manage the operations and logistics services for Kodak's digital still cameras.