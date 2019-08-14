© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 14, 2019
JT Energy Systems to produce batteries at former Solarworld plant in Freiberg
JT Energy Systems acquires the former Solarworld plant in Freiberg near Dresden. JT Energy Systems GmbH, which was established in early 2019 by Jungheinrich AG and Triathlon Holding GmbH, is through this massively expanding its capacity.
The company is aiming to create the largest European production centre for batteries and charging systems in intralogistics through the early expansion of production capacity. The goal is to ensure early on that there is adequate production capacity for the growing demand of lithium-ion battery technology and charging systems as well as for other industrial applications in intralogistics. Highly automated module production will be set in place in Glauchau, Saxony, while battery systems and chargers will be assembled at the new Freiberg plant. The operational launch of the production plant in Freiberg, with an area of over 42,000 square metres, is planned for the first quarter of 2020. Approximately 200 jobs will be created in the near term. “The demand for electric material handling equipment as well as other industrial applications for lithium-ion batteries and charging systems is growing enormously worldwide. Following the first step – the establishment of JT Energy Systems – we will fully commit to meeting market demand with successful, innovative solutions that are also sustainable. With the acquisition of the Freiberg plant, we are gaining both the production capacity necessary and an excellent site which equips us for further expansion of our lithium-ion battery and charger production,” says Reinhild Kühne and Martin Hartmann, Managing Directors of JT Energy Systems GmbH, in a press release.
