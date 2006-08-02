Objet appoints new boss of US subsidiary

Israel based Objet Geometries today announced that Frank Marangell has joined the company as the President of its North American subsidiary.

Frank will be in charge of building a organization to support the growing North American customer base, leading all sales, marketing and customer support operations for the North American market.



For the past 18 years Mr. Marangell has held various managerial positions including the US President of Elbit Vision Systems and VP Sales of Orbotech's PCB division based in the USA and Europe.