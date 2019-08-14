© Benchmark Electronics Electronics Production | August 14, 2019
Quanta chooses Benchmark as manufacturing partner
Quanta Dialysis Technologies, a British medical technology company developing a personal haemodialysis system (SC+) for patient use at home and in the clinic, has selected Benchmark Electronics as its production partner for the SC+ haemodialysis machine.
A first batch of prototype SC+ haemodialysis machines was manufactured at Benchmark earlier this year, with final production units expected to follow as Quanta ramps up for commercial launch in the UK in Q4 2019. “With the planned commercial launch of our updated SC+ personal haemodialysis system later this year, it was imperative for us to secure the right manufacturing partner for Quanta – one that shares our passion for excellence and our transformational vision. We are pleased to have partnered with Benchmark—a recognised global leader in the manufacturing and servicing of complex medical devices,” says John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta. “Quanta has demonstrated innovation in medical device technology and we are delighted to support them as their strategic manufacturing partner as they bring their products to mass market. Benchmark’s 40-year heritage in medical technologies and our dedicated global medical design and manufacturing team allows us to address our customers’ most advanced challenges,” Todd Martensen, Vice President, Medical Sector of Benchmark adds.
