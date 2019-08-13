© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 13, 2019
KATEK SE expands with two acquisitions
The Munich-based electronics group, KATEK SE, has acquired all shares of bebro electronic GmbH and eSystems MTG GmbH from MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Bad Urach, subject to the final review by the competition authorities.
The two companies will thus become the fourth and fifth members of the fast-growing KATEK SE group of companies with the existing units Steca Elektronik GmbH, Katek GmbH and ETL Elektrotechnik Lauter GmbH at the Memmingen, Grassau and Mauerstetten locations. bebro and eSystems employ 550 people and achieve a total output of almost EUR 90 million. In addition to the classic EMS business, bebro has set up the subsidiary beflex electronic GmbH at its locations in Frickenhausen and Horni Sucha (Czech Republic) with a focus on measurement technology, industry and medicine. beflex concentrates on prototypes and small series, which are produced at the three locations Frickenhausen, Munich and Witten. The independent eSystems develops solutions and systems in the field of electromobility for automobile manufacturers. "We welcome bebro and eSystems to our fleet of speedboats! We see this acquisition as a decisive step in covering the entire value chain in important areas such as e-mobility and medical technology, from development to prototyping, classic EMS services, box build and after-sales service. In addition to the strong positioning in terms of content, the dynamic and committed management team convinced us right from the start," says Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE in a press release. "With the KATEK Group, we have found a strong partner for our successful subsidiaries bebro and eSystems, which, together with the other members of the group, will not only achieve synergies in areas such as purchasing, sales and technology, but will also be able to shape the future of the industry as part of one of the currently strongest German brands in the electronics sector," adds Ralph Berndt, Managing Director of MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH. The transaction is currently still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to be finalised by autumn.
