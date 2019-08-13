© Sennheiser

Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania

Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.

The factory is now also completely staffed with 116 employees focusing on the assembly of both professional and consumer electronics products. The plant is responsible for the manufacture of key Sennheiser models such as the legendary HD 25 DJ headphones, as well as professional products including the new XSW-D wireless microphone series. Together with its existing factories, the new Romanian manufacturing base is key to the audio specialist’s strategy. “I am very happy to join the official opening of our new manufacturing base here in Brașov. With the full team now in place, it is a great pleasure to welcome our new colleagues to the Sennheiser family,” says Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO at Sennheiser, in a press release. “It is also important to recognize the start of an important relationship between Sennheiser and Brașov. We are already seeing the benefits of the city’s outstanding infrastructure and its industrial and academic resources.” The establishment of the Brașov plant is part of Sennheiser’s strategy to focus and specialise its four production sites. Production at Sennheiser’s headquarters in Germany focuses on products for the high-end consumer and professional audio markets, including wireless microphones. Sennheiser’s plant in Ireland specialises on acoustic transducers, while wireless microphones for the American market are manufactured by the company’s factory in the United States. The Brașov factory will focus on the manual assembly of professional and consumer electronics products. The Brașov factory will also be responsible for products including the HD 600 headphone series for the audiophile market, as well as professional products including the HD 300 Pro studio monitoring headphones and the new XS Wireless Digital – a wireless microphone series for musicians and videographers.