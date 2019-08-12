© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 12, 2019
Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies
Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies, the antenna systems business of General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics.
According to a press release, this acquisition will complement CPI’s existing portfolio of communications products for government, military and commercial applications. SATCOM Technologies designs, manufactures and installs satellite communications antenna systems used in commercial, defense and scientific applications, as well as provides related radio frequency products and electronics, including feed components, amplifiers, converters, antenna control systems, and engineering and installation services. “Satellite communications technology plays a vital role in modern communications, serving the seemingly insatiable thirst for more bandwidth and greater speeds,” said Bob Fickett, president and chief executive officer of CPI. “Acquiring SATCOM Technologies enables us to provide CPI’s customers with a wide range of complementary products, capabilities and resources to support this dynamic and growing market, making it an excellent fit for CPI. These capabilities and resources include extensive expertise in VSAT (very small aperture terminal), large and medium communications antennas, and very large, complex antenna systems. We look forward to welcoming the business’s management and employees to the CPI family.” The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
ABB names Björn Rosengren as CEO ABB has appointed Björn Rosengren, as Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on...
Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.
AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last...
Valmet with new German battery test centre Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery...
Revenue down 15% YoY in 2Q for Celestica Celestica Inc. announced 2Q/2019 (ended June 30, 2019) revenue of USD 1.45 billion, at...
'Brain' for data highway satellite EDRS from RUAG Space The European Data Relay System (EDRS), dubbed the 'SpaceDataHighway', uses...
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and...
Global smartphone shipments fall - again - in 2Q/2019 The bad news for the global smartphone market is that global shipments fell in the second quarter, marking seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.
CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of...
Jenoptik invests at Berlin Adlershof Technology Park Jenoptik is equipping its Berlin location with further new high-tech facilities and is...
10'000 jobs to go at Flex in China Contract manufacturer Flex is said to cut 10'000 jobs in China due to its fight with Huawei over USD 100 million in assets.
NCAB increased net sales with 14% in 2Q/2019 During the second quarter 2019, NCAB Group increased net sales with 14% to SEK 473...
Spot and contract prices split ways DRAMeXchange finds that although spot prices have increased by 24% on average...
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover down by 5.7% in 1H/2019 According to preliminary figures the Schweizer Group achieved a turnover of 60.2 million euro...
North American PCB sales growth continues Sales growth in June remained positive while bookings slipped and the book-to-bill ratio...
Major order for ASYS Life Science A European diagnostics manufacturer has placed a repeat order for a fully...
Monbat acquires Italian S.R.L. Monbat AD has acquired STC (Science Technology & Consulting), an Italian high-tech...
MTC buys DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) became the first R&D facility in the United...
GGP Electronics GmbH to close in November 2019 On July 29, 2019, the shareholders of European Electronics Systems took the decision to discontinue the operation of its PCB manufacturing subsidiary GGP Electronics GmbH in Osterode (Germany).
Doosan reinforces European Battery production Doosan is to open its European copper thin foil manufacturing unit in Hungary. In the...
Mobile DRAM prices continue declining by over 10% in 3Q19 Investigations by DRAMeXchange show peak season demand growth and, in...
Niko switches to selective soldering Niko (Sint-Niklaas, Belgium) has invested in selective soldering equipment. One of the biggest...
