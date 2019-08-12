© Airborn inc

AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA

AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last week, a move that will double the company’s footprint in Erie County.

AirBorn execs were joined at the site by Secretary of Community and Economic Development Dennis M. Davin, according to a press release. President and COO Michael Cole said that AirBorn’s further investment in Pennsylvania as a nod to the local workforce, also crediting the partnership the OEM has formed with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. “We build innovative electronic solutions for companies large and small. These solutions will not only be made in the USA but made in Lake City," Cole said. The company is partnering with McCormick Structural Systems on the project, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.and add 249 jobs to the community. The groundbreaking comes on the heels of Governor Tom Wolf's April announcement of the investment in the Erie County community by the Governor's Action Team that included a Pennsylvania First Grant, a workforce development grant, and other incentives. "The Wolf administration is committed to making investments like this, that create significant economic impact all across the region, and help Pennsylvania become a leader in innovation," Davin said. "We applaud AirBorn for their commitment to strengthening the workforce and the communities of Erie." The expansion of AirBorn’s existing facility, plus new equipment and tooling, will expand AirBorn's capacity to supply highly reliable electronic components to leading manufacturers of military equipment, commercial airplanes, spacecraft and life-saving medical equipment. AirBorn's core business is the engineering and manufacturing of specialized connectors and electronic components for OEMs worldwide.