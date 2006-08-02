GÖPEL cooperate with Averna

GÖPEL electronic has appointed Averna as its 15th Center of Expertise (COE) for the service and support of the company's test technology.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Ottawa and Toronto, Averna will provide test development, consulting, and education service's for GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan equipment.



This new strategic alliance expands the resources available for local application support, system training, and test project management services for GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan products on the Canadian market.



The scope of this agreement includes membership in the worldwide "GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network". As part of the cooperation, the new COE will offer Canadian customers extensive services in the domain of Design for Testability (DFT) and technical application support for Boundary Scan applications.