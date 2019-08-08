© Plexus Electronics Production | August 08, 2019
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production
Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Michael Tendick, Plexus Market Sector Vice President – Healthcare and Life Sciences, commented in a press release, “Class III medical registration represents the ability to manufacture the highest risk medical devices, as these products sustain and save lives. There is no tolerance for failure for these types of products. Plexus is pleased to continue to add to its global footprint of facilities, which offer the leading edge reliability, quality, technological capabilities and teams required to create these highly complex and regulated products.”
